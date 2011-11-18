* Stone Energy to buy assets for $204 mln

LONDON Nov 18 BP said it would sell its interests in two fields in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, the region where a blowout at the oil firm's Macondo well caused the largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history.

BP will sell its interests in the Pompano and Mica fields, located about 120 miles southeast of New Orleans, to Stone Energy for $204 million in cash, the company said on Friday.

"The sale of these mature assets will allow us to concentrate our efforts on the major production hubs and significant growth opportunities that BP has in the Gulf of Mexico," said BP chief executive Bob Dudley in a statement.

The sale of the assets would not have a significant impact on BP's production from the region, a spokesman said.

BP has seven further production platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, including Thunder Horse, Atlantis and Mad Dog.

The U.S. government has largely blamed BP for last year's Macondo disaster, which killed 11 workers and spewed more than 4 million barrels of oil into the sea