May 23 BP PLC :
* Is sued by commodity trading firm over alleged price fixing
in brent crude
oil prices and futures contracts -- court filing
* Lawsuit filed by Chicago-based prime international trading
ltd also names
Royal Dutch Shell Plc Statoil ASA as
defendants
* Lawsuit accuses defendants of reporting inaccurate,
misleading and false
information regarding prices to McGraw Hill Financial inc's
platts
unit
* Lawsuit says that because platts' prices are used to price
and settle
contracts, false reports undermine pricing structure for
entire brent crude
market
* Lawsuit filed in a New York federal court alleges violations
of U.S.
commodity exchange act, sherman antitrust law; seeks
class-action status,
triple damages