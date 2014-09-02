BRIEF-SelectCore says served with statements of claim
* In view of SelectCore's management, allegations made in claims are without merit and action will be defended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 BP PLC : * Says asks U.S. court to remove patrick juneau as claims administrator of 2010
gulf oil spill settlement fund * Says has evidence that juneau has a conflict of interest that should have
disqualified him as claims administrator, and that he failed to get a waiver * Says juneau had acted as an advocate for spill claimants prior to being
appointed claims administrator * Says juneau's alleged conflict creates an unacceptable appearance of bias * In seeking juneau's disqualification, also objects to alleged deficiencies in
his administration of the claims process
* In view of SelectCore's management, allegations made in claims are without merit and action will be defended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Steel dynamics provides first quarter 2017 guidance and announces first quarter 2017 cash dividend increase