Jan 15 BP PLC :
* U.S. judge overseeing Gulf of Mexico spill trial involving BP
Plc says
4 million barrels of oil were released from the reservoir --
court ruling
* U.S. district judge carl barbier says that for purposes of
assessing clean
water act penalties, 3.19 million barrels of oil were
discharged into Gulf of
Mexico
* Judge says BP was not grossly negligent, reckless in source
control planning
and preparation
* Judge also says not altering his findings and conclusions
from phase 1 of the
3-phase trial, on the basis of source control findings