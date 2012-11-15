LONDON Nov 15 BP PLC :
* BP re: US government settlement
* Resolution of all criminal and securities claims by U.S.
government against
company relating to Deepwater Horizon accident
* Resolution of all criminal claims with DOJ includes $4
billion paid in
installments over a period of five years
* Existing $38.1 billion charge against income to increase by
approximately
$3.85 billion
* BP is prepared to vigorously defend itself against remaining
civil claims
* Resolution of all securities claims with SEC includes $525
million paid in
installments over a period of three years
* We believe this resolution is in the best interest of BP and
its shareholders
* Agreed to plead guilty to 11 felony counts of misconduct or
neglect of ships
officers relating to loss of 11 lives
* Pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count under the clean water
act
* Pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count under the migratory
bird treaty act
* And one felony count of obstruction of congress
* Resolution also provides for the appointment of two monitors,
both with terms
of four years
* Ethics monitor will review,provide recommendations for
improvement of co's
code of conduct and its enforcement
* Not been advised of intention of any federal agency to
suspend or debar the
company in connection with this plea agreement
* Aggregate amount of the resolution is approximately $4.5
billion, with
payments scheduled over a period of six years
* Anticipated that the cash outflows can be met within BP's
current financial
framework
* BP has also agreed to a term of five years' probation