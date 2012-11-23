LONDON Nov 23 BP PLC : * BP appoints new upstream head * Appointment of Lamar McKay as chief executive, upstream * McKay will be based in London * McKay will take up the position with effect from January 1, 2013 * McKay's successor as chairman and president of BP America will be announced

at a later date. * McKay, who will be based in London, will report to Bob Dudley and is already

a member of BP's executive management team * McKay is currently chairman and president of BP America * Current structure and management teams will remain unaffected by this change

in segment leadership.