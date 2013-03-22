LONDON, March 22 British oil company BP said on Friday it would launch an $8 billion share buy-back programme to return cash to shareholders after closing the sale of its stake in its Russian unit.

BP, which completed the sale of its partially-owned Russian oil firm TNK-BP to Rosneft on Thursday, said the $8 billion return to shareholders was an amount equivalent to the value of the company's original investment in TNK-BP.

BP received $12 billion from the sale and had flagged that it would distribute some of that to shareholders.