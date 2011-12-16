* Cameron to pay BP $250 mln under settlement deal
Dec 16 Cameron International Corp
agreed a $250 million settlement with BP to help pay for
costs associated with the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, raising
hopes that deals between the British oil major and two other
contractors could follow.
The settlement with Cameron, which made the blow-out
preventer that failed at BP's doomed Macondo well, is the fourth
BP has reached with parties involved in the accident which
caused the biggest offshore oil spill in the U.S.
Settlement agreements with two remaining parties, Transocean
and Halliburton, have to date, however, proved
elusive.
Transocean, the owner and operator of the Deepwater Horizon
rig, and Halliburton, which supplied cement to cap the well, are
both being sued by BP to share the cost of the spill and
cleanup, while the two have launched lawsuits of their own.
The settlement with Cameron will put pressure on the two
remaining contractors to follow suit, analysts said.
"It shows that BP is prepared to be reasonable when settling
with contractors - this ought to raise hopes that settlements
with Halliburton and Transocean are more, rather than less
likely to follow," JP Morgan analyst Fred Lucas said.
Cameron International said BP had agreed to indemnify the
company for current and future compensatory claims associated
with the spill.
Investors, relieved that the deal removes uncertainty over
Cameron's financial obligations, pushed the oilfield service
company's shares up 7 percent.
"Cameron is the fourth company to settle with BP and
contribute to economic and environmental restoration efforts in
the Gulf. Unfortunately, other companies persist in refusing to
accept responsibility for their roles in the accident and for
contributing to restoration efforts," BP chief executive Bob
Dudley said in a statement.
Analysts at UBS said the settlement was positive for BP.
"It indicates Cameron has probably judged BP is unlikely to
be found grossly negligent. We also note Cameron is the second
oil service contractor to settle despite theoretically being
protected by indemnity clauses," UBS said.
Transocean said in November that it sees maintaining its
contractual indemnity as the base for any potential settlement
with BP.
The U.S. government in September assigned most of the blame
for the disaster to BP, the operator of the well.
The settlement agreement between BP and Cameron is not an
admission of liability by either party, the two companies said,
acknowledging that the Gulf of Mexico oil spill resulted from
"complex and interlinked causes involving multiple parties".
The cases between the companies are among hundreds of claims
set to go to trial before a federal judge in New Orleans in
February to assign blame and damages for the Macondo blowout.
Cameron expects to take a charge in the fourth quarter for
any amounts not covered by insurance, the Houston company said,
adding that its insurers are expected to fund no less than $170
million of this agreement.
"We view the grand total is a very reasonable amount, and a
significant overhang has now been removed from the company,"
analysts at Raymond James said in a note to clients.
BP, which has said the total bill for the oil spill,
including fines will be $42 billion, said it will place the $250
million from Cameron into the $20 billion victims' compensation
fund it established last year.
BP has to date concluded settlements with its partners in
the well, Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Japanese trading
house Mitsui's exploration unit MOEX, as well as
Weatherford International Ltd , which made
equipment used in the well
The company has so far paid out $7.5 billion to individuals,
businesses and government entities, it said.
Shares in BP closed down 0.5 percent to 445.75 pence on
Friday, slightly underperforming the European index of oil and
gas companies which was 0.1 percent lower.
