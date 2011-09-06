UPDATE 1-Yemen's wheat stocks will run out at end of March - UN
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
LONDON, Sept 6 BP chief executive Bob Dudley is to travel to Moscow next week as part of a trade mission led by Britain's prime minister, David Cameron, as the oil giant battles headwinds in Russia, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
BP is Britain's biggest investor in Russia, owning half of TNK-BP, the country's third-largest oil producer, and other investments.
The invitation to accompany Cameron was based on this position, the source said, adding BP's spat with its partners in TNK-BP, who have alleged billions of losses due to BP's failed plan to establish a parallel joint venture, with state-controlled Rosneft, was not on the agenda.
Last week, black-clad special forces raided BP's Moscow offices and searched for documents related to the failed Rosneft deal.
BP declined to comment.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin)
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.
(Recasts, adds increasing rate of growth) Feb 10 U.S. energy companies accelerated the rate of growth in oil rigs added over the past four weeks by the most since 2012 as drillers take advantage of a rise in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. Duri
Feb 10 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to Feb. 10, bringing the total count up to 591, the most since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago, there we