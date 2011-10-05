LONDON Oct 5 BP is investigating a weekend fire at a reformer in its Castellon refinery, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

A fire broke out on Sunday at the 110,000 barrels-per-day refinery south of Valencia, Spain and was put out within half an hour.

The company is now investigating the damage to that unit after the incident, in which nobody was hurt, the spokesman added. (Reporting by Zaida Espana and Claire Milhench)