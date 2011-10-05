(Adds detail, comment)

LONDON Oct 5 BP is investigating a weekend fire at a gasoline reformer in its Castellon refinery, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

A fire broke out on Sunday at the 110,000 barrels-per-day refinery south of Valencia, Spain and was put out within half an hour.

"We don't expect the unit to be out for very long," the spokesman said. "We are just managing supplies and still assessing when it will come back, but we don't expect it to be a major outage in terms of timescale."

The company is now investigating the damage to the unit after the incident, in which nobody was hurt. (Reporting by Zaida Espana and Claire Milhench; editing by Keiron Henderson)