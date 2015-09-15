HOUSTON, Sept 14 BP Plc plans to cut
staff, both hourly and salaried, at its Texas City, Texas,
chemical plant as it reduces production of paraxylene, which is
used to make polyesters, according to sources familiar with the
company's plans.
The layoffs will include 24 hourly and 12 salaried
employees, equal to 15 percent of the plant's work force, one of
the sources said.
A BP spokesman said the plant is shutting a paraxylene unit
that has been idle for over a year due to market conditions and
to make better use of resources.
Two other paraxylene units will remain open at the plant,
which has annual production of 1.4 million tons, according to
BP.
One of the sources said the United Steelworkers union, which
represents hourly workers at the plant, was challenging the
layoffs of its members.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)