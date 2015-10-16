LONDON Oct 16 BP Plc and China's CNPC
will next week unveil a strategic alliance to develop
oil resources in Iraq and other regions, industry sources said
on Friday.
The deal, one of several high profile deals to be signed
during a visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to London, will
aim to bolster cooperation between the two companies in Iraq,
where they are developing the giant Rumaila oilfield.
Rumaila, in southern Iraq, is the world's second largest
oilfield and produced 1.34 million barrels per day in 2014,
according to BP's website.
The two companies will also seek to expand into new joint
ventures in other parts of the world, according to the sources.
No clear production or investment targets are expected to be
included in the deal, they said.
State-owned China National Petroleum Corp is Asia's largest
oil producer and parent of PetroChina Co Ltd..
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by William Hardy)