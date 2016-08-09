GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump travel curbs slam stocks, hit dollar vs yen
* U.S. stocks retreat as Trump orders spark concern over agenda
FRANKFURT/HONG KONG Aug 9 British oil major BP is seeking buyers for its 50 percent stake in a Chinese petrochemicals joint venture, its single largest investment in China, in a deal that would fetch $2-$3 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
BP has hired an investment bank to sell its shareholding in SECCO as part of a drive to cash out of businesses where it lacks control, the people added. A successful deal would mark BP's first significant exit from a business in China.
Situated in Caojing near Shanghai, SECCO is China's largest petrochemicals refinery and was built at a cost of $2.7 billion in 2001, according to BP's website.
State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and one of its units hold the other half of SECCO, according to the website.
A London-based BP spokesman declined to comment, and Sinopec did not offer immediate comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze in FRANKFURT and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG; Additional reporting by Ron Bousso in LONDON and Tris Pan in HONG KONG; Editing by Will Waterman)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 House Republicans on Monday began the process of killing five Obama-era rules on corruption, the environment, labor and guns under the first real test of the Congressional Review Act, a law intended to keep regulation in check.
CARACAS, Jan 30 PDVSA's new senior executive line-up includes a Venezuelan navy rear-admiral, Hugo Chavez's former Twitter manager and a leader of the late leftist president's failed 1992 coup.