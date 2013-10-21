JAKARTA Oct 21 China's National Offshore Oil Company (CNOOC) should pay market prices for the gas it buys from BP's Tangguh plant in Indonesia, a senior BP official said on Monday, as the two firms try to hammer out a revised price.

CNOOC now pays less than $4 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Indonesia, well under the Asian LNG spot price of around $17 per mmBtu, and a steep discount to prices for most long term supply contracts.

"(China) can afford it. They are importing LNG along the coastal market and they are paying for gas at Asian market prices," William Lin, BP's Asia-Pacific president, told Reuters, confirming the company was still in price talks with CNOOC.

In September, China paid an average price of $11.80 per mmBtu for its LNG imports, with Indonesia receiving one of the lowest average prices at $3.88 per mmBtu, while Angola raked in the highest price, at $17.75 per mmBtu for shipping LNG to China.

When the latest price talks began in May, Indonesia's upstream oil and gas regulator (SKKMigas) said CNOOC was ready to increase the price it paid for Tangguh gas but did not say by how much, and no deal has been announced yet.

BP's 25-year supply deal with CNOOC, for 2.6 million tonnes of LNG a year from Indonesia's West Papua province to China's second LNG terminal in Fujian, was signed in September 2002.

Under the original contract, CNOOC agreed to an oil-linked price, with crude prices capped at $25 per barrel or LNG prices around $2.40 per mmBtu. The price rose in 2006, but with an oil price cap of $38 per barrel, LNG prices are still under $4 per mmBtu.

"The market has obviously changed significantly from when we did that contract and we believe it should be adjusted to market prices," Lin said.

Indonesia sells gas to Japan and South Korea for more than $16 per mmBtu and to domestic buyers for $10 per mmBtu.

Tangguh LNG project is Indonesia's third LNG hub and produces around 7.6 million tonnes of gas each year, with plans to add another 3.8 million tonnes of production by 2019, at least 40 percent of which has been set aside for domestic use.