LONDON, July 24 BP's head of refining Iain Conn is leaving the oil major and will be replaced by chief operating officer Tufan Erginbilgic, the company said on Thursday.

The move is likely to fuel speculation that Conn, whose career at BP spanned 29 years, might replace the chief executive of British utility Centrica, Sam Laidlaw.

Conn, 51, served on BP's board for the past 10 years and has headed the downstream division since 2007.

Erginbilgic will replace Conn on Oct. 1, BP said in a statement.

