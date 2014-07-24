(Adds Centrica statement, Boeckmann appointment)
LONDON, July 24 BP's head of refining,
Iain Conn, is leaving the oil major and holding talks with
British utility Centrica about succeeding its chief
executive, Sam Laidlaw, the companies said on Thursday.
Conn, 51, has worked at BP for 29 years, served on its board
for the past 10 years and headed the downstream division since
2007. He will be replaced by chief operating officer Tufan
Erginbilgic on Oct. 1, BP said.
Following the announcement, Centrica confirmed "that it has
been, and continues to be, in discussions with Iain about the
possibility of him succeeding Sam Laidlaw as CEO of Centrica".
BP will report its second-quarter results on July 29, and
Centrica will report its interim results two days later.
Centrica has faced a potential leadership void after the
departure of several of its senior executives in recent months
as it contends with public and political anger over soaring
energy bills.
Also on Thursday, BP announced the appointment of Alan
Boeckmann as a non-executive director.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by)