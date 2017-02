LONDON Nov 16 BP'S chief economist said on Wednesday he expected oil prices to stay at current levels, above $100 per barrel, unless the world global economy stalls sharply.

"The most likely outcome, if the economy is not collapsing, will be oil prices around the current level for some time to come," Christof Ruhl told a conference in London. (Reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by James Jukwey)