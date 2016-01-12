* BP plans to cut 4,000 jobs in upstream operations
* Cut 600 jobs in North Sea
(Updates throughout)
By Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, Jan 12 British oil and gas company BP
announced plans on Tuesday to slash 5 percent of its
global workforce in the face of a continued slump in oil prices.
It said it aims to reduce its global oil production, or
upstream, headcount by 4,000 to 20,000 as it undergoes a $3.5
billion restructuring programme. BP said its headcount totalled
around 80,000 at the end of 2015.
With crude oil prices at 12-year lows of around $32 a
barrel, the world's biggest oil and gas producers are set to
continue aggressively slashing spending this year as they face
their longest period of investment cuts in decades.
"We want to simplify (our) structure and reduce costs
without compromising safety. Globally, we expect the headcount
in upstream to be below 20,000 by the end of the year," a
company spokesman said.
In the North Sea, he said BP planned to reduce headcount by
600 people over the next two years with most cuts likely in
2016.
BP shares, which have fallen by around 40 percent since the
oil price began to slide in mid-2014, were up 1.2 percent at
1157 GMT compared with a 0.8 percent rise for the broader sector
index.
Oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell and
Chevron have already slashed tens of thousands jobs
globally to deal with a near 75 percent drop in oil prices since
June 2014 that has seen earnings collapse.
BP, which must also pay $20 billion in fines to resolve the
deadly 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill, announced in October plans for
a third round of spending cuts and said it would limit capital
spending, or capex, to $17-19 billion a year through to 2017.
The company, which has already sold over $50 billion of
assets in recent years in order to cover the spill costs, said
it expected an additional $3-5 billion of divestments in
2016.
Fourth-quarter upstream earnings for oil majors are expected
to fall by 84 percent from a year earlier and 48 percent from
the previous quarter, according to analysts at Macquarie.
BP will report fourth quarter and full-year results for 2015
on Feb. 2.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Jason Neely and
Susan Fenton)