* UK government agrees on BP drilling North Uist well
* Govt scrutinised BP's plans, emergency response measures
LONDON, March 22 BP has got a green light
to drill a deepwater well off the Shetland Island, the UK
government said on Thursday, a move in line with Britain's plans
to encourage more exploration in the North Sea.
The announcement came a day after the UK government's annual
budget unveiled plans to boost investment in the North Sea,
giving oil firms certainty on the level of tax relief they will
receive when they dismantle pipelines and platforms and
introducing new tax breaks for some projects.
Energy Minister Charles Hendry has given BP consent to drill
the deepwater North Uist well, the Department of Energy and
Climate Change (DECC) said in a statement.
The North Uist well in Block 213/25c is 125 km northwest of
the Shetland Isles in a water depth of approximately 1,290
metres, the statement said.
"This consent is very positive news for the West of Shetland
following the announcement in the budget aimed at increasing
investment in this new frontier for oil and gas exploration,"
Hendry said in the statement.
He also said the department had "very carefully scrutinised"
BP's plans and its emergency response measures.
"In accordance with DECC standard guidance as part of the
assessment process, BP provided detailed confirmation that they
have taken into account the findings and recommendations of the
various Macondo investigation reports."
Earlier in March, BP struck a deal estimated at $7.8 million
with businesses and individuals suing over the massive spill
from the deepwater Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)