* UK government agrees on BP drilling North Uist well
* Govt scrutinised BP's plans, emergency response measures
* Environment group describes approval as "alarming"
By Ikuko Kurahone
LONDON, March 22 BP has got a green light
to drill a deepwater well off the Shetland Islands, the UK
government said on Thursday, a move in line with Britain's plans
to encourage more exploration in the North Sea.
The announcement came a day after the UK government's annual
budget unveiled plans to boost investment in the North Sea,
giving oil firms certainty on the level of tax relief they will
receive when they dismantle pipelines and platforms and
introducing new tax breaks for some projects.
Energy Minister Charles Hendry has given BP consent to drill
the deepwater North Uist well, the Department of Energy and
Climate Change (DECC) said in a statement.
The North Uist well in Block 213/25c is 125 km northwest of
the Shetland Isles in a water depth of approximately 1,290
metres, the statement said.
"This consent is very positive news for the West of Shetland
following the announcement in the budget aimed at increasing
investment in this new frontier for oil and gas exploration,"
Hendry said in the statement.
He also said the department had "very carefully scrutinised"
BP's plans and its emergency response measures.
"In accordance with DECC standard guidance as part of the
assessment process, BP provided detailed confirmation that they
have taken into account the findings and recommendations of the
various Macondo investigation reports," the DECC said.
Earlier in March, BP struck a deal estimated at $7.8 billion
with businesses and individuals suing over a massive spill from
its Macondo well following the explosion of the Deepwater
Horizon drilling rig in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.
The company welcomed Thursday's approval.
"BP has applied lessons learnt from the Deepwater Horizon
accident to its drilling organisation and capabilities
worldwide, and is applying them fully to the planning and
drilling of the North Uist well," BP said in a statement.
"We are investing billions of pounds in the long-term future
of our UK business, and exploration is an important part of
this."
The well will be drilled by the Stena Carron, which BP said
was "a state-of-the-art drillship".
Environment group Friends of the Earth Scotland said the
approval was "extremely alarming" and that money should instead
be invested in renewable energy.
"The expertise learned through years of offshore oil
exploitation should be being directed to offshore renewables,
rather than dangerous deep water drilling that risks lives and
our environment," Stan Blackley, Friends of the Earth Scotland's
chief executive, said.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone, additional reporting by Tim
Castle, editing by Jane Baird)