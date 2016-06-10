(Refiles to remove duplicated word in lead and typographical
OSLO/LONDON, June 10 Oil companies BP and
Det norske have agreed to merge their Norwegian
businesses in a $1.3 billion share deal to cut costs, increase
profitability and challenge Statoil's Norwegian
offshore dominance.
The new venture will offer BP an opportunity to tap into new
oil production capacity and reserves in the next decade after
cutting its exploration budget in recent years to counter the
slump in oil prices.
The deal will strengthen Det norske's position as the
biggest independent operator of Norwegian oil platforms behind
state-controlled Statoil, which is responsible for 60 percent of
the Nordic country's oil and gas output.
"BP and (Det norske majority shareholder) Aker have matured
a close collaboration through decades and we are pleased to take
advantage of the industrial expertise of both companies to
create a large independent E&P (exploration and production)
company," BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said in a statement.
A quarterly dividend policy would be introduced by the
merged entity, to be called Aker BP, with the first payment to
be planned for the fourth quarter of 2016, conditional upon the
approval of creditors, the companies said.
