By Ron Bousso
| LONDON, April 14
LONDON, April 14 BP said on Thursday an
oil market rebalancing and a bounce in oil prices has allowed
the company to maintain its dividend but signaled the payout was
no longer sacrosanct.
BP, which had long said dividends were an absolute priority,
said that although its goal was to maintain dividends, it "must"
at the same time secure future by investing wisely.
"Be assured that we keep this balance under regular review.
Should the oil price remain lower, longer than expected, we will
need to revisit our financial framework," BP Chairman
Carl-Henric Svanberg told the annual shareholder meeting.
Last year, Italy's ENI became the first major to
cut dividends which had become generous after years of high oil
prices.
BP's stock was down 1.2 percent at 1130 GMT, slightly
underperforming the broader FTSE index and the oil
price.
(Writing by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)