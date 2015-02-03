UPDATE 1-Bank of Ireland CEO Boucher to retire before year-end
* Boucher took charge shortly after bank sought state bailout
LONDON Feb 3 BP's CEO Bob Dudley said on Tuesday the company's dividend was firmly established as the first priority within the financial framework of the company, which is committed to growing value for shareholders. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
* Boucher took charge shortly after bank sought state bailout
DUBLIN, March 24 Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher will retire later this year after almost a decade in charge of the lender he guided from the brink of nationalisation to lead a revival across the sector, the bank said on Friday.