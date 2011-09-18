* Dudley says not in talks over Macondo damages
* Refinery sales ongoing
ABU DHABI, Sept 18 British oil major BP
remains committed to reaching its oil production targets at
Iraq's huge Rumaila field and is not renegotiating contract
terms, the company's chief executive Bob Dudley said on Sunday.
Iraq's oil minister said in June Iraq could renegotiate
production deals with global oil majors and may cut the
country's ambitious goal to expand capacity from below 3 million
barrels per day (bpd) to 12 million barrels per day by 2017.
Dudley also said in June he doubted Iraq's capacity would
exceed 6 million bpd by the end of this decade, due to
infrastructure problems.
Production from the Rumaila oil field -- which BP is
developing with China's CNPC and which has some 17 billion
barrels in estimated crude reserves -- is thought to have
fluctuated widely in early 2011 due to pressure problems.
But BP -- one of the biggest players in the push to increase
Iraqi oil production to levels to rival OPEC's top producer
Saudi Arabia -- still hopes Rumaila will reach its production
target of 2.85 million bpd by 2017.
"We remain committed to heading towards that plateau and we
are not in any discussions around changing the terms of our
contract," he said, adding that limits on exporting crude from
the warn-torn country were the biggest obstacle.
"There is a lot of work to do but there is a lot of
potential," he told reporters at a conference in Abu Dhabi, the
capital of the United Arab Emirates.
Dudley declined to comment on whether BP was in talks with
U.S. authorities over a possible out of court settlement after
the latest report into the Macondo well blow-out in April 2010,
which led to the death of 11 men and the biggest offshore oil
spill in U.S. history, put most of the blame on BP last
week.
"It wouldn't be appropriate for me to talk about settlements
or non settlements we will just be ready to head to trial as we
should next February," Dudley said when asked if BP was in talks
with the Department of Justice over an out of court settlement.
"But we are of course cooperating with all authorities and
we will be preparing for trial."
Dudley told Reuters there were no active discussions over
the case with other companies that have been partly blamed for
the disaster in official reports -- Transocean and
Halliburton .
Separately, BP has still not found a buyer for the
California and Texas refineries it put on the market early this
year, Dudley said.
"It always takes time to sell refineries and the process of
divesting those two U.S. refineries continues and I'm sure it
will take some time," he said.
"We have always said it would take well into 2012."
