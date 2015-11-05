LONDON Nov 5 BP has signed a preliminary
deal with Egypt to rapidly develop the Atoll offshore gas field
that is now expected to produce first gas in 2018, the company
said on Thursday.
BP's signing of the Heads of Agreement with Egypt's minister
of petroleum followed discussions on Wednesday between BP chief
executive Bob Dudley and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah
al-Sisi, who is on a visit to Britain.
"We are pleased to be making rapid progress towards the
development of Atoll less than eight months after the
announcement of its discovery," Dudley said in a statement on
Thursday.
BP, which has cut future investment budgets by up to a third
to $17-19 billion a year due to weak oil prices, said it would
likely sanction the Atoll project next year.
In March, BP first announced the Atoll discovery, a
relatively large find estimated to hold 1.5 trillion cubic feet
of gas and 31 million barrels of condensates.
Since then, it has been eclipsed by Eni's "supergiant" Zohr
gas find offshore Egypt announced in late August, the largest
known field in the Mediterranean.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)