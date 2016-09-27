(Corrects Noroos 2017 production target in paragraph 3 to 880
million standard cubic feet per day, not 88 million)
CAIRO, Sept 27 BP has signed amendments
to the Temsah, Ras El Barr and Nile Delta Offshore concessions
in Egypt, allowing for the development of the Nooros field, the
company said on Tuesday.
"BP is proud to progress the acceleration of its drilling
activities in the three concession areas. The conclusion of
these amendments was a critical milestone that allowed the
discovery and fast track development of the Nooros field,"
Hesham Mekawi, BP's North Africa chief said in a statement.
Noroos achieved in September a record production of 700
million standard cubic feet per day, the company said, and is
targeted to reach 880 million standard cubic feet per day by
early 2017.
(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)