LONDON May 19 BP has increased its share in the
$12 billion West Nile Delta gas field in Egypt to above 80
percent after buying a stake from DEA, the energy group owned by
Russian billionaire Mikhial Fridman.
Germany-based DEA said it had sold roughly half of its stake
in the field and now owns 17.25 percent of the concession deal
to develop 5 trillion cubic feet of gas resources and 55 million
barrels of condensates.
Fridman appointed in March former BP boss John Browne to
head DEA.
The West Nile Delta field is planned to start production in
2017 and to produce 1.2 billion cubic feet per day, around one
quarter of Egypt's current gas production.
DEA, which Fridman's LetterOne fund bought from German
utility firm RWE earlier this year for $5.1 billion,
also holds a minority stake in Egypt's North Alexandria and West
Mediterranean Deepwater concessions together with BP.
"The farm down was also used by DEA to work closely with
partner BP to restructure the partnerships agreements to
maximise the speed of decision making," DEA said in a statement.
While the increased stake in the field offers BP a strong
return of around 15 percent and important resources, the risk
associated with Egypt remains high, Deutsche Bank said in a
note.
"DEA's decision to sell down, whilst described as reflecting
a desire to diversify risk, may however raise questions on the
strength of the absolute economics associated with the Egyptian
project whilst also clearly emphasising the political risk
associated with developments in the region."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)