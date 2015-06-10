LONDON, June 10 Renewable power was the fastest
growing form of energy last year, with a record 6 percent of
global power generation, in a year when energy consumption
slowed sharply worldwide, BP said in an authoritative review.
"Renewable energy used in power generation grew by 12
percent (last year)," said the BP Statistical Review of World
Energy, issued on Wednesday. "Although this increase was below
its 10-year average, it meant that renewables accounted for a
record 6 percent of global power generation."
China recorded the largest increase in renewables for power
generation for a fifth consecutive year at 15.1 percent.
"The deceleration in global energy demand and shift in the
fuel mix had a marked impact on carbon emissions," BP said in
the report.
"Our calculations suggest that global CO2 emissions from
energy use grew by just 0.5 percent in 2014, the weakest since
1998, other than in the immediate aftermath of the financial
crisis," it added.
The full report is available at: here
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by William Hardy)