LONDON, June 10 Renewable power was the fastest growing form of energy last year, with a record 6 percent of global power generation, in a year when energy consumption slowed sharply worldwide, BP said in an authoritative review.

"Renewable energy used in power generation grew by 12 percent (last year)," said the BP Statistical Review of World Energy, issued on Wednesday. "Although this increase was below its 10-year average, it meant that renewables accounted for a record 6 percent of global power generation."

China recorded the largest increase in renewables for power generation for a fifth consecutive year at 15.1 percent.

"The deceleration in global energy demand and shift in the fuel mix had a marked impact on carbon emissions," BP said in the report.

"Our calculations suggest that global CO2 emissions from energy use grew by just 0.5 percent in 2014, the weakest since 1998, other than in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis," it added.

