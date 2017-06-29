LONDON, June 29 BP said on Thursday it
will incur a $750 million write off in its second quarter 2017
results over exploration blocks it relinquished in Angola.
"As part of the ongoing portfolio evaluation, BP has decided
to relinquish its 50 percent interest in Block 24/11 offshore
southern Angola. Katambi, a gas discovery made in the block in
2014, has not been determined to be commercial," the
London-based company said.
"As a result of this and other exploration write-offs in
Angola, BP expects to include in its second quarter 2017 results
a non-cash exploration write-off in Angola of around $750
million, which will not attract tax relief."
(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Adrian Croft)