Aug 5 U.S. federal energy regulators on Monday ordered BP Plc
to respond to allegations of natural gas market manipulation, threatening
the energy company with fines near $29 million.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's (FERC) Office of Enforcement
alleged BP manipulated the natural gas market at the Houston Ship Channel from
mid-September 2008 through November of that year.
FERC has issued over $1 billion in fines since the Energy Policy Act of 2005
significantly increased the penalty the commission can impose to $1 million per
day per violation from the prior cap of $10,000 a day.
FERC imposed the biggest fines on Barclays PLC, JPMorgan and
Constellation Energy over allegations of power market manipulation; Brian Hunter
and BP over allegations of natural gas market manipulation; and Florida power
companies over alleged violations of power reliability standards leading to a
blackout.
Barclays said it will fight the fine in court.
BP also said it will defend the company against the FERC allegations.
Hunter earlier in 2013 successfully defended himself against the FERC
allegations in federal court. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of
Columbia Circuit ruled that the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and
not FERC have the authority to fine him.
The following lists the biggest FERC civil penalties since 2007.
Company Civil Penalty Disgorgement Year
BP Energy $28 million 800,000 2013
JPMorgan $285 million $125 million 2013
*Barclays $435 million $34.9 million 2013
Rumford Paper $10 million $2.8 million 2013
Deutsche Bank $1.5 million $173,000 2013
Gila River Power $2.5 million $912,000 2012
Constellation $135 million $110 million 2012
Xcel Energy $2 million 2012
Atmos Energy $6.4 million $5.6 million 2011
PacifiCorp $3.9 million 2011
Brian Hunter $30 million 2011
Noble Energy $4 million $160,000 2010
Florida Blackout $25 million 2009
Energy Transfer $5 million $25 million 2009
Enserco $1.4 million 2009
Amaranth $7.5 million 2009
ProLiance Energy $3 million $196,000 2009
Sequent Energy $5 million $54,000 2009
Piedmont NatGas $1.25 million 2009
Anadarko $1.1 million $232,000 2009
ONEOK $4.5 million $1.9 million 2009
Tenaska Marketing $3 million $2 million 2009
Edison Mission $7 million $2 million 2008
Constellation NewEnergy $5 million $1.9 million 2008
BP Energy $7 million 2007
Cleco $2 million 2007
Columbia Gulf $2 million 2007
Calpine $4.5 million 2007
Bangor Gas $1 million 2007
PacifiCorp $10 million 2007
SCANA $9 million $1.8 million 2007
Entergy Services $2 million 2007
NorthWestern Corp $1 million 2007
Total $1.05 billion $315.4 million
* In addition to the $435 million civil penalty on Barclays, FERC also fined
four of the bank's traders a total of $18 million.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)