HOUSTON, Sept 27 BP Plc's division that oversees
North American refineries has agreed to pay a $210,000 fine for
violating federal regulations regarding spill response drills at
a Maryland refined product terminal, regulators said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice
Department announced on Thursday that BP Products North America
had agreed to pay the fine. The violations did not involve an
actual spill.
The EPA said BP twice failed unannounced
government-initiated oil response exercises at its Curtis Bay
terminal near Chesapeake Bay with inadequate containment boom
deployment and by missing the deadline to finish the drill.
BP said on Thursday that its spill response contractor fell
short of company and EPA standards during the drills in 2005.
The company said it replaced the contractor, which BP didn't
identify.
In addition to paying the fine, BP agreed to launch an
enhanced spill response system at its 33 non-refinery terminals
in the United States and conduct independent audits.