Dec 30 British oil and gas group BP is
investigating whether its in-house traders were involved in
rigging the foreign exchange market, the Financial Times
reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
The investigation, which is not being carried out by any
financial regulator, was prompted after a Bloomberg report cited
undated messages sent to BP's employees by a network of
foreign-exchange traders at four major banks about planned
currency trades "sometimes hours before they happened", the FT
reported. (on.ft.com/1wyUHUA)
BP could not be reached for comment outside regular business
hours.
Last month, financial regulators in the United States, the
U.K. and Switzerland fined six major banks a total of $4.3
billion for failing to stop traders from trying to manipulate
the foreign exchange market. The fines followed a year-long
global investigation.
The European Commission also has been investigating
allegations that BP manipulated oil and biofuel prices.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David
Gregorio)