LONDON Nov 30 BP is looking to send North Sea Forties crude to Asia in a rare move, traders said on Wednesday.

The company is sending a very large crude carrier (VLCC) with 2 million barrels of the distillate-rich crude to South Korea, according to the sources. The vessel is expected to load between Dec. 15-20.

Although the arbitrage to Asia is not unprecedented, traders describe the trade as "rare".

"It is very unusual," a North Sea crude trader said. "Last time it happened was in 2008."

BP declined to comment. (Reporting by Zaida Espana and Jonathan Saul; editing by Jason Neely)