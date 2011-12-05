LONDON/SINGAPORE Dec 5 A rare cargo of
North Sea Forties crude due to be send to South Korea by UK oil
major BP has been snapped up by GS Caltex, trade sources
said on Monday.
GS Caltex, South Korea's number two crude oil refiner,
declined to immediately comment.
Traders told Reuters last week that BP was planning to send
a very large crude carrier (VLCC) with 2 million barrels of the
distillates-rich oil, due to load between Dec 15-20.
A shipping fixture seen by Reuters showed that BP had fixed
the Liberia-flagged VLCC tanker Alexander the Great from the
Forties loading point of Hound Point in Scotland to Asia.
The value of Forties to dated Brent jumped over the same
period, amid busy buying on and off the window.
The rare fixture follows a free trade agreement between the
European Union and South Korea, which became operational on July
1 and will scrap import duties on nearly all goods.
(Reporting by Zaida Espana in London and Florence Tan in
Singapore; additional reporting by Cho Meeyoung in Seoul;
editing by Jason Neely)