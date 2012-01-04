Jan 4 BP's $20 billion oil spill
fund has halted payments to eligible victims until a U.S.
federal court clarifies an order issued in December, according
to a notice posted on the fund's website.
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of
Louisiana had asked the fund, called the Gulf Coast Claims
Facility, to pay into a court supervised escrow account 6
percent of the gross settlement amount. The funds from the
escrow account would be used to meet certain legal expenses
incurred by the plaintiffs' lawyers.
In a letter to the court, a lawyer for the fund, David
Pitofsky, asked the court to clarify whether the ruling would
mean that those who have already been paid by GCCF on or after
Nov. 7 should be asked to give some of the money back.
"Effective Dec. 30, the GCCF has temporarily frozen all
payments to claimants and the issuance of any payment
determination letters," Pitofsky said in the letter.
The fund, which was set up following the April 2010 oil
spill in the Gulf of Mexico, has paid $6.14 billion to
individuals and businesses as of Dec. 1. Including payments to
governments for advances and claims, the fund has paid or
approved for payment a total of $7.71 billion, according to a
report on the BP website.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)