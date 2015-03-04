(Corrects figure to 1.7 billion cubic feet in paragraph 3)
LONDON, March 4 Oil major BP has put up
for sale its stake in one of Europe's biggest natural gas
pipelines in the North Sea as part of its ongoing asset disposal
programme.
BP holds a 36 percent interest in the 404-kilometre subsea
Central Area Transmission System (CATS) that runs through the
central sector of the British North Sea.
The pipeline pumps up to 1.7 billion cubic feet of gas a day
from UK North Sea fields.
"In December, BP announced the intent to sell our equity in
the CATS business," the company said in a regulatory filing on
Tuesday.
Last June, British peer BG Group announced the sale
of its 62.78 percent interest in the CATS pipeline for nearly $1
billion to the Antin Infrastructure Partners fund.
The pipeline has a transportation capacity of 293,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) to a natural gas
terminal at Teesside in northeast England. Average throughput in
2014 was 134,000 boed.
BP has agreed the sale of around $5 billion of assets as
part of a $10 billion disposal programme in 2014 and 2015.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso, editing by David Evans)