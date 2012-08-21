NEW YORK Aug 21 BP Plc said on Tuesday it is recalling a 50,000-barrel batch of regular gasoline that was sold at northwest Indiana retail stations last week after it discovered high levels of residue in the fuel that caused mechanical problems in vehicles.

The off-specification gasoline was blended at its Whiting, Indiana, storage terminal between Aug. 13 and 17 and contained higher-than-normal polymeric residue, which led to hard starting and other issues, the company said. The fuel was sold at BP and other outlets.

BP is asking customers to contact a hotline (1-800-333-3991 or b pconsum@bp.com) if they think their vehicles have beef affected. BP is also contacting costumers who may have loaded tanker trucks at the storage terminal last week, it said in a statement.

Midwest traders said the issue will likely remain localized and have little impact on the Chicago cash products market, where most gasoline trading recently shifted from 87-octane regular gasoline to Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending (CBOB) gasoline, which is more easily blended with ethanol.