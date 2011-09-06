NEW DELHI, Sept 6 BP Plc is looking to ramp up activity in the Gulf of Mexico over the coming months and is applying for permits for new wells in the region this quarter, Steve Westwell, executive president for strategy and integration said on Tuesday.

"We are looking to ramp our activity over the coming months, we are keen to get the wells producing again," Westwell told Reuters, adding that production and cash flows should improve from a low point in the third quarter of the current financial year.

The London-based firm said in July that it hoped to restart drilling in the Gulf by the end of the year, after BP's deepwater Macondo well ruptured and spewed more than 4 million barrels of oil into the basin last year. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Writing by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)