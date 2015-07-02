Brazil's Oi loss narrows on cost-cutting, EBITDA slumps
SAO PAULO, March 22 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, posted a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting and lower financial expenses.
July 2 BP Plc has reached an agreement with the United States and affected state governments to settle damages claim from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010, Bloomberg reported.
The terms of the agreement are not available, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1NyX84P)
A BP spokesman contacted by Reuters declined to comment. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SAO PAULO, March 22 Oi SA, the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, posted a narrower net loss in the fourth quarter due to cost cutting and lower financial expenses.
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. prosecutors are building potential cases that would accuse North Korea of directing the theft of $81 million from Bangladesh Bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York last year, and that would charge alleged Chinese middlemen, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.