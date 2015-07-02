July 2 BP Plc has reached an agreement with the United States and affected state governments to settle damages claim from the Gulf of Mexico oil spill in 2010, Bloomberg reported.

The terms of the agreement are not available, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1NyX84P)

A BP spokesman contacted by Reuters declined to comment. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)