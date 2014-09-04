LONDON, Sept 4 Oil major BP said on
Thursday it will appeal a U.S. court decision that found it
grossly negligent with respect to the Gulf of Mexico 2010 oil
spill and added the court will hold additional proceedings due
to begin next January.
BP said it will immediately appeal to the United States
Court of Appeals as it believes the findings of the District
Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana were not supported
by the evidence at trial.
"The law is clear that proving gross negligence is a very
high bar that was not met in this case. BP believes that an
impartial view of the record does not support the erroneous
conclusion reached by the District Court," it said.
"The Court has not yet ruled on the number of barrels
spilled and no penalty has yet been determined. The District
Court will hold additional proceedings, which are currently
scheduled to begin in January 2015, to consider the application
of statutory penalty factors in assessing a per-barrel Clean
Water Act penalty," it said.
It added that the Clean Water Act requires the District
Court to consider a number of factors in determining an
appropriate penalty. The statutory maximum penalty is $1,100 per
barrel where the court finds simple negligence and $4,300 per
barrel where the court finds gross negligence or willful
misconduct.
