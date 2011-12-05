* Halliburton destroyed evidence of bad cement work -BP
By Jonathan Stempel
Dec 5 BP Plc (BP.L) accused Halliburton Co
(HAL.N) of destroying evidence that the oilfield services
company did inadequate cement work on the Gulf of Mexico oil
well that blew out last year, and asked a federal judge to
punish Halliburton.
The accusation, in a BP court filing, raises the stakes
ahead of a trial, expected in late February, to assign blame
and damages for the April 2010 blowout of the Macondo well,
which triggered the largest offshore oil spill in U.S.
history.
Halliburton did not immediately respond to requests for
comment. The Houston-based company is the world's
second-largest oilfield services provider.
Citing recent depositions and Halliburton's own documents,
BP said Halliburton "intentionally" destroyed the results of
slurry testing for the well, in part to "eliminate any risk
that this evidence would be used against it at trial."
The oil company also said Halliburton appeared to have lost
computer evidence showing how the cement performed, with
Halliburton maintaining that the information is simply "gone."
BP asked U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier in New Orleans,
who oversees spill litigation, to sanction Halliburton by
ruling that Halliburton's slurry design was "unstable," a
finding of fact that could be used at trial.
It also asked Barbier to direct that forensic experts be
hired to find the missing computer data.
"These remedies are amply warranted in law and by
principles of fair play, and they are essential to ensure this
court's trial is not tainted by Halliburton's misconduct," BP
said in the filing.
The Deepwater Horizon drilling rig's explosion on April 20,
2010, caused 11 deaths, and brought tens of billions of dollars
of lawsuits. Halliburton has accused BP of fraud and
defamation, among other claims.
BP has also sued Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX, which owned the
rig, and Cameron International Corp CAM.N, which made a
blowout preventer.
In October, Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N), which owned 25
percent of the well, agreed to pay BP $4 billion toward
clean-up costs and victims compensation.
BP has also reached settlements with Mitsui & Co (8031.T),
whose MOEX Offshore 2007 LLC venture was a drilling partner,
and Weatherford International Ltd WFT.S, which provided
equipment used in the well. [ID:nLDE74J06S] [ID:nL6E7HL03E].
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S.
District Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No.
10-md-02179.
