UPDATE 9-Oil market whipsawed as OPEC production discussed
* IEA sees OPEC expanding crude production by 1.95 million bpd by 2022
LONDON Dec 18 Britain's BP Plc said on Wednesday it had made a significant oil discovery at its Gila prospect in the deepwater U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
"The Gila discovery is a further sign that momentum is returning to BP's drilling operations and well execution in the Gulf of Mexico," said Richard Morrison, Regional President of BP's Gulf of Mexico business.
BP, which co-owns the Gila prospect with ConocoPhillips , said appraisal drilling would now be required to determine the size and potential commerciality of the discovery.
BP said it was the third significant discovery it had made in the Paleogene play in the Gulf of Mexico in recent years, following Kaskida in 2006 and Tiber in 2009.
SAO PAULO, March 6 Electricity costs for companies and individuals in Brazil are likely to further increase in the second half of the year due to insufficient water in hydroelectric plants' reservoirs after below average rains, power sector experts said on Monday.
HOUSTON, March 6 Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Monday it would invest $20 billion through 2022 to expand its chemical and oil refining plants on the U.S. Gulf Coast.