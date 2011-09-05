LONDON, Sept 5 BP chief executive Bob
Dudley told employees on Monday that investors' patience was
wearing thin, as his turnaround failed to show rapid results and
the oil giant continues to face headwinds.
Dudley wrote to employees, in an email obtained by Reuters,
after a series of problems in recent weeks, including its Moscow
offices being raided, its replacement by rival Exxon Mobil
in a key Arctic venture, and incorrect reports the
Macondo well in the Gulf of Mexico was leaking again.
"Investors are interested in clarity and certainty ... I
know the time since the Deepwater Horizon event has been
frustrating for shareholders," Dudley said.
Analysts had predicted a quick recovery in BP shares after
it capped Macondo, which caused the U.S.'s worst ever offshore
spill last year. However, BP stock is below the level it traded
at when the oil stopped spewing.
Investors and analysts have questioned whether Dudley has a
strategy that can lead to growth, after the company's oil
production plummeted in the wake of the spill, partly due to
asset sales to foot the bill.
Dudley said deals signed this year would allow BP to stop
the slide in its core oil and gas production unit. "In the
upstream we have had our best year in a decade. We have entered
into more than 50 blocks around the world".
