LONDON, Sept 6 BP chief executive Bob Dudley told investors on Tuesday that there were no quick fixes to the oil giant's woes and that he would focus on long-term goals, despite pressure from investors to quickly address a flagging share price.

BP's shares are currently below the level they traded at when the company capped the Macondo well a year ago, defying analysts' predictions of a rapid rebound after the end of the United States' worst ever offshore oil spill.

Shareholders had hoped for a return to growth by now and have been frustrated that Dudley's measures, aimed at improving safety and reliability, are sapping short-term earnings.

"We recognize the pressure, but we will always emphasize the long-term when balancing the short-term urgencies," Dudley told an investor event in New York, according to a transcript of his speech posted on the company's website.

Uncertainty also continues around the potential legal damages and fines the company will be forced to pay related to the spill, and it has been so far unable to secure permits to return to drilling new wells in the Gulf of Mexico.

"There are no quick fixes of these complex issues," the CEO said.

Dudley said he was eyeing "a range of options to restore the value we have lost in the past year".

Some analysts and investors have urged the company to break up, possibly spinning off its U.S. assets into an independent company and selling its North Sea and Russian interests.

Earlier on Tuesday, BP said it and partner Eni had agreed to invest up to 700 million pounds ($1.1 bln) to extend the life of the Andrew Platform in the central North Sea by tapping the Kinnoull field.

Former BP CEO Tony Hayward will in the coming days seal his return to the oil industry by buying into Turkey's Genel Enerji, in a deal valuing the target at around $4 billion, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.625 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)