LONDON, Sept 30 BP said its plan to sell a stake in Argentina-based oil and gas group Pan American Energy (PAE) to Bridas Corp, half-owned by China's CNOOC , for $7 billion was still on, despite a report Argentinean opposition could scupper it.

A Bloomberg report on Friday said the deal was at risk of collapse due to opposition from Argentinean politicians, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

BP declined to repeat earlier guidance that the deal would be concluded in 2011, but said it saw no barrier to a sale.

"Deals of this scale take time to finalise with competition authorities -- we are working with the other shareholders in PAE to secure competition approvals and complete the deal," David Nicholas, director of group media, said.

"We remain optimistic that these approvals will be granted in due course."

Argentinean politicians have not been especially vocal to local media in support of, or opposition to, the deal.

The planned sale of the 60 percent interest in PAE was intended to help BP raise funds to pay for the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

Bridas already owns a 40 percent stake in the group, which BP has described as Argentina's second-largest producer of oil and gas. (Reporting by Tom Bergin in London and Alejandro Lifschitz in Buenos Aires; Editing by David Hulmes)