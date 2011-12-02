(Adds BP comment, background)

LONDON Dec 2 BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg plans to remain in his role at the oil major even if he takes up the same position at Swedish truck maker Volvo, a source told Reuters.

"He will definitely be staying," a source close to the matter said on Friday, confirming that Svanberg, one of the best-known figures in Swedish industry and BP's chairman since 2010, is in talks about also becoming chairman of Volvo.

BP said Svanberg had no plans to leave.

"The chairman is completely committed to BP. If Carl-Henric Svanberg did take up a significant external role such as this, we believe it would further benefit BP," the company said in an emailed statement.

"We fully support our chairman and non-executive directors having significant external roles -- it expands the breadth of experience and knowledge that they can bring to their role at BP."

Svanberg's predecessor at BP, Peter Sutherland, was also chairman of Goldman Sachs's overseas unit, while Anglo-Dutch oil firm Royal Dutch Shell's chairman Jorma Ollila is also chairman of Nokia, although he is due to step down from the phone maker next year.

Volvo's second-largest shareholder, investment group Industrivarden, had tried to have Svanberg appointed earlier this year, a Swedish newspaper said on Thursday, but had met resistance from other Volvo shareholders after the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

BP said Svanberg's role at the British oil group was not full time and he was contracted up to three days a week.