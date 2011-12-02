(Adds BP comment, background)
LONDON Dec 2 BP Chairman
Carl-Henric Svanberg plans to remain in his role at the oil
major even if he takes up the same position at Swedish truck
maker Volvo, a source told Reuters.
"He will definitely be staying," a source close to the
matter said on Friday, confirming that Svanberg, one of the
best-known figures in Swedish industry and BP's chairman since
2010, is in talks about also becoming chairman of Volvo.
BP said Svanberg had no plans to leave.
"The chairman is completely committed to BP. If Carl-Henric
Svanberg did take up a significant external role such as this,
we believe it would further benefit BP," the company said in an
emailed statement.
"We fully support our chairman and non-executive directors
having significant external roles -- it expands the breadth of
experience and knowledge that they can bring to their role at
BP."
Svanberg's predecessor at BP, Peter Sutherland, was also
chairman of Goldman Sachs's overseas unit, while
Anglo-Dutch oil firm Royal Dutch Shell's chairman Jorma
Ollila is also chairman of Nokia, although he is due
to step down from the phone maker next year.
Volvo's second-largest shareholder, investment group
Industrivarden, had tried to have Svanberg appointed
earlier this year, a Swedish newspaper said on Thursday, but had
met resistance from other Volvo shareholders after the Gulf of
Mexico oil spill.
BP said Svanberg's role at the British oil group was not
full time and he was contracted up to three days a week.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Writing by Sarah Young; Editing by
David Holmes)