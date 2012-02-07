LONDON Feb 6 BP said it was
preparing "vigorously" for lawsuits related to its Gulf of
Mexico oil spill, which are due to start later this month, as it
unveiled a rise in fourth quarter earnings on the back of higher
oil prices.
Chief Executive Bob Dudley said BP was ready to settle on
"fair and reasonable terms" but added he was also ready to
fight.
Europe's second-largest oil group by market capitalisation
added it would end payments into the $20 billion fund created to
compensate those impacted by the United States' worst-ever
offshore oil spill a year early after receiving contributions
from its partners in the doomed Macondo well.
BP said it made a replacement cost (RC) net profit of $7.61
billion in the quarter, up from $4.61 billion in the same period
last year.
Stripping out one-offs, the result was $4.99 billion, in line
with an I/B/E/S consensus forecast of $4.89 billion, although
one analyst said the result was flattered by a lower than
expected tax rate
(Reporting by Tom Bergin)