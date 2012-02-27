* Trial delayed to March 5 from Feb. 27
* BP, local businesses plan more talks
* Delay may boost chances for widesweeping deal
(Adds settlement report)
By Tom Bergin and Jonathan Stempel
LONDON/NEW ORLEANS, Feb 26 The trial to
decide who should pay for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill has
been delayed by a week, to allow BP Plc to try to cut a
deal with tens of thousands of businesses and individuals
affected by the disaster.
Less than 24 hours before the case was set to start in a New
Orleans federal court, U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier pushed
back the date to March 5 from Feb. 27.
The delay allows further talks between BP and the
Plaintiffs' Steering Committee (PSC), which represents
condominium owners, fishermen, hoteliers, restaurateurs and
others who say their livelihoods were damaged by the April 20,
2010, explosion of the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig and
subsequent oil spill.
Eleven people were killed, and 4.9 million barrels of oil
spewed from the mile-deep Macondo oil well, in by far the worst
offshore U.S. oil spill.
"BP and the PSC are working to reach agreement to fairly
compensate people and businesses affected by the Deepwater
Horizon accident and oil spill," BP said in a statement.
The London-based oil company said there was no assurance
that the talks would lead to a settlement.
Bloomberg news agency reported on Monday that BP and the
plaintiffs were discussing a $14 billion settlement that was
nearing completion. It cited three people familiar with the
talks.
A settlement between BP and the businesses would remove a
significant portion of the complex litigation, the trial of
which was expected to take nearly a year. It could also be a key
step toward reaching a global settlement with its drilling
partners, and with federal and state governments.
Much work would remain. The U.S. government has sued BP and
others for violating the Clean Water Act and other laws, which
could result in fines totaling tens of billions of dollars. Gulf
states are also seeking compensation for their losses. BP is
also suing and being sued by its drilling partners.
"Before today, I had almost given up on the possibility of a
global settlement before a trial began," said Edward Sherman, a
professor at Tulane University Law School and specialist in
complex litigation. "Now, with an extra week, it seems to
improve the chances."
Barbier, meanwhile, has kept the highly complex case moving
forward, and had not changed the trial date since it was first
set more than a year ago.
"Judge Barbier would not have delayed (the) trial unless (a)
settlement was within reach," said David Uhlmann, a University
of Michigan law professor and former chief of the Justice
Department's environmental crimes section, in an email.
In an order dated Sunday, Barbier said the delay made sense
"for reasons of judicial efficiency and to allow the parties to
make further progress in their settlement discussions". He did
not specify which parties he was referring to.
REASONABLE SETTLEMENTS SOUGHT
Apart from BP, which owned 65 percent of the Macondo well,
the main corporate defendants are Vernier, Switzerland-based
Transocean Ltd, which owned the Deepwater Horizon rig,
and Houston-based Halliburton Co, which provided
cementing services for the well. They are also suing each other.
Several other companies are also involved in the trial.
A BP spokeswoman declined to comment further on the talks.
Transocean spokesman Lou Colasuonno said BP's talks with the
PSC "doesn't change the facts of the case", and that Transocean
remains prepared for trial.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Justice declined to
comment. The offices of Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange
and Louisiana Attorney General James "Buddy" Caldwell, which are
coordinating the states' case, did not immediately respond to
requests for comment. Halliburton also did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
BP has accepted responsibility for the disaster, and
estimated its legal and cleanup costs for the spill will total
$43 billion. Some analysts have said that figure could top $60
billion, especially if there were a finding that its activities
at the project were "grossly negligent".
Earlier this month, BP said it had set aside $6.1 billion to
cover claims by businesses. Lawyers for those plaintiffs said
the amount was too low, and that BP should also award punitive
damages, which the oil company says are not warranted.
Many industry analysts and experts say a quick settlement is
in BP's best interest.
Chief Executive Robert Dudley has said BP is willing to
settle for reasonable terms, and on Sunday told The Sunday
Telegraph in an interview that he hoped to reach "some
agreements" and perhaps avoid litigation.
Other companies in the case are Anadarko Petroleum Corp
, which owned 25 percent of the well; Mitsui & Co's
MOEX USA unit, which owned 10 percent of the well;
Cameron International Corp, which made a blowout
preventer, and Schlumberger NV's M-I Swaco venture,
which provided mud services. All have settled with BP. MOEX has
settled with the government.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.
(Reporting by Tom Bergin in London and Jonathan Stempel in New
Orleans; Additional reporting by Chris Baltimore in Houston,
Ransdell Pierson in New York and Jeremy Pelofsky in Washington,
D.C.; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Elizabeth Piper)