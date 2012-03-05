Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
March 05 BP Plc agreed a settlement with lawyers for individuals and businesses impacted by the Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which could involve BP paying out $7.8 billion.
BP had accepted responsibility for the disaster and has estimated its total legal and cleanup costs will reach at least $43 billion.
Here is a summary of events over the past two years:
April 20, 2010 - Explosion and fire on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig kills 11 workers. The rig is owned by Transocean Ltd and licensed to BP.
April 30 - BP CEO Tony Hayward says the company takes full responsibility and will pay legitimate claims and the cost of the cleanup.
May 11/12 - Executives from BP, Transocean Ltd and Halliburton Co -- which cemented the walls of the blown out well -- appear at congressional hearings in Washington. The executives blame each other's companies.
June 16 - Hayward and BP Chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg meet White House officials and announce a deal to set up a $20 billion fund for damage claims from the spill. BP also suspends dividend payments and says it will pay $100 million to workers idled by the six-month drilling moratorium.
June 22 - Hayward hands day-to-day control of spill operations to managing director Bob Dudley, having been criticised for his handling of the affair including a comment that he would like his life back.
July 20 - BP reaches deal to sell $7 billion of assets to Apache Corp as it raises money to cover costs related to the spill. It later says it plans to sell assets worth up to $30 billion over 18 months.
July 27 - BP names Dudley as its next CEO.
Aug. 2 - U.S. government data shows 4.9 million barrels of oil leaked before the well was capped.
Sept. 19 - BP permanently seals the leaking well.
Sept. 26 - Halliburton says a BP report laying the blame on the cement job offers a questionable account of events and "erroneous conclusions."
Dec. 15 - Obama administration launches a legal battle against BP and its partners.
Jan. 5, 2011 - White House oil spill commission says in a report BP and its partners made a series of cost-cutting decisions that ultimately contributed to an oil spill.
April 20 - BP sues Transocean, seeking at least $40 billion in damages and other costs. BP also sues Cameron International Corp for negligence, saying a blowout preventer made by Cameron failed to avert the catastrophe.
April 21 - BP agrees to provide $1 billion for projects in the Gulf of Mexico to restore natural resources.
June 22 - Transocean blames BP in its report on the spill.
Sept. 14 - U.S. federal investigators from the Coast Guard and Bureau of Ocean Energy Management say BP is solely to blame for 21 of 35 contributing causes to the Macondo well blow-out that led to the leak, and shares blame for eight more.
Oct. 12 - The U.S. offshore drilling regulator formally issues sanctions against BP and major contractors.
Oct. 17 - Anadarko Petroleum Corp agrees to pay BP $4 billion toward clean-up and compensation for the spill.
March 3, 2012 - BP reaches estimated $7.8 billion deal with businesses but still faces claims by the U.S. government, Gulf states and drilling partners. (Compiling by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by David Holmes)
